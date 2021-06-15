Louisiana will give child victims more time to file lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed legislation removing deadlines for Louisiana’s child sex abuse victims to pursue damages in civil court.

The new law takes effect Aug. 1. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports it will create a three-year window where all unresolved child molestation claims can be pursued in civil court. Until now, child sex abuse victims had until their 28th birthday to initiate litigation over their abuse.

The measure by New Orleans Rep. Jason Hughes received final passage on the session’s last day Thursday. Hughes’ bill received key support from people who were abused by Catholic priests and deacons