Longview resident wins $3 million with scratchoff lottery ticket

A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery...
A Longview resident won $3 million on a Winner's Circle scratch ticket. (Source: Texas Lottery Commission)(Texas Lottery Commission)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
From the Texas Lottery Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - A Longview resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle. The ticket was purchased at Murphy Express 8894, located at 301 E. Loop 281, in Longview. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.

Murphy Express
Murphy Express((Source: KLTV))

About the Texas Lottery: Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $70 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs, including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $161 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five®, and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or at www.texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

