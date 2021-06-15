Juneteenth Voices: Michael Lafitte & Craig Lee - the importance of Juneteenth education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is history — but you may not find it in books and it is rarely taught in schools.

On June 19, Juneteenth is celebrated. Now, in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a law making it a state holiday.

However, the talk of systemic racism in America thrust the Juneteenth holiday into the spotlight shortly after the death of George Floyd.

Many people are now researching and sharing the unwritten history of when freedom came for black Americans.

