“It feels like a dream,” Shreveport brewery brings new life to Linwood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seven years ago, if you told Jose Cardenas, Sam Norton and Colby Miller their passion for homebrewing craft beer in a garage would one day find itself in its own sprawling brewery — they likely would not believe you.

The Seventh Tap began with a portable serving system - meant only to have six taps, but mistakenly ended up with a seventh (hence the name) - is now a glistening taproom and brewery on the 2600 block of Linwood Avenue.

“Through the course of time and lots of hard work, we are here today,” Cardenas explained. “It’s a place where people can come together.”

Success is best served up chilled in a pint glass, after years of sleepless nights and personal sacrifice.

“We really haven’t had time to take it all in, stuff has been so busy,” said Cardenas. “The support from everybody has been amazing...seeing the crowds has been great so far.”

The Seventh Tap held its grand opening in early June, which drew a packed house and continues to leave the three founders in a state of gratitude and awe.

“A lot of hard work and stress and long nights went into this,” Cardenas said. “To see people’s feedback and reaction with what we created is amazing.”

Behind a clean, white tile wall, where the silver taps sparkle in the light, Norton oversees a small staff — helping concoct the next experimental beers for the Seventh Tap — a surreal job that still hasn’t sunk in, especially when you consider what this group started with.

“I had a Mr. Beer kit from Sears that brewed two gallons in a plastic bucket and I brewed that. It wasn’t the best beer at all,” Norton explained. “I went down the rabbit hole and learned as much as I could.”

After winning awards during the early years in multiple competitions, the three knew they crafted something unique.

“That sparked our interest to dive even further,” he said. " I am really happy to see the community out and about.”

The Seventh Tap is open on Wednesday through Saturday. Tap or click here for hours.

