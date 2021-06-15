Yokem Connection
Images: Sean Payton, Kevin James on set in Louisiana for ‘Bountygate’ Movie

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has gone Hollywood!

According to TMZ, he has an appearance in a movie based on the fallout from the NFL’s “Bountygate” scandal.

Actor Kevin James is playing Sean Payton in the film, called “Home Team.”

Coach Payton has a cameo in the film.

If you recall, Payton received a one-year suspension from the league in 2012 for Bountygate when Saints players were allegedly getting cash payouts for targeting and injuring opponents.

During his suspension, Payton coached his son’s youth football team - and reportedly used the time away from the league to “reassess his life and put it in some perspective.”

The movie will focus on Payton’s time away from his job - and how he grew as a person because of the experience.

The movie is being produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

