Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana

((Source: KSLA))
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - On June 15, 2021, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement after signing House Bill 652 by Representative Cedric Glover, which reduces the penalties for possession of small amount of marijuana.

Gov. Edwards said:

“I have signed HB 652, which contrary to the narrative developed in the press and elsewhere, does not decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, 14 grams or less. Instead, anyone convicted of this crime will now be subject to a maximum penalty of $100 instead of being exposed to parish prison time. This is not a decision I took lightly. In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly. This measure passed Louisiana’s Legislature with bipartisan support following a robust discussion of the toll of over incarceration on our people and our state. Taking this action is another step forward for Louisiana’s criminal justice reform efforts.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Jermaine Dewone Bolden, DOB: 10/3/1984, was sentenced to 40 years in prison June 14, 2021 after...
Man will serve four decades in prison for shooting, robbing victim in 2018
(Gray TV photo illustration)
Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies
Justin Warner, DOB: 6/19/1978, is wanted for an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in the...
Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs more bills into law
Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next...
Physicist/minister Chris Jones announces his bid to be Arkansas’ next governor
Louisiana will give child victims more time to file lawsuits
SPD chief discusses Operation Blue Night, in which 58 arrests were made and 47 illegal weapons...
FULL VIDEO: SPD news conference on Operation Blue Night - June 15, 2021
A Hornbeck man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 392, east of La. 111.
23-year-old Hornbeck man killed in crash on La. 392