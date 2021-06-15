Yokem Connection
East Texas men accused in Capitol riots make federal court appearance

Ryan Nichols, left, Alex Harkrider, right(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - Two East Texas men arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots appeared in federal court Tuesday morning.

Alex Harkrider, 34, of Carthage, and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and given a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February.

Harkrider, who is out on bond, and Taylor both appeared by video for the Tuesday status conference.

Federal Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted a request by the co-defendants to exclude the speedy trial time schedule. Their next scheduled court appearance will be a status conference on Aug. 4.

