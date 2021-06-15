Don’t forget to activate your child’s P-EBT card

The following information is from the Department of Child and Family Services:

We want to answer your P-EBT activation questions and provide you with some troubleshooting tips to help you activate your child’s P-EBT card. Please post any questions below or email us at dcfs.info@la.gov so we can provide as much information as possible.

In the meantime, here are a couple of tips to activate your child’s card:

• When inputting the information, ensure that you are entering all of the information correctly. Be sure that you are using the ZIP code for your mailing address and not your residential address if those numbers are different.

• You will need your child’s student ID to activate their card. This is the number often found on their report card or that they use to purchase meals if they were at school. Enter the last four digits of their ID when prompted. If their ID is only three digits, press zero first, then enter those three digits. If their student ID has not been provided to you, please contact your child’s school or school district. A contact list is available at the “Get Help” section at www.pebt-la.org. Visit http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/get-help.

Later this month, a portal will be available at pebt-la.org giving parents the ability to search for information about their child’s P-EBT case online.

To check the status of the information that your child’s school has submitted to DCFS, please click here: http://www.dcfs.la.gov/.../School_List_AsOf0610_with_LEA.pdf. Schools are color-coded by whether that school has submitted information to DCFS (labeled green), has not yet submitted information (labeled red) or does not have eligible students (labeled gray). If you have questions about your child’s school’s status, please contact the school or the school district. Contact information for schools and school districts can be found here: http://www.dcfs.la.gov/.../PEBT/2020-21-School-Directory.pdf