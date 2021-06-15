DeSoto Parish Police Jury calls special meeting after weekend shooting

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Police Jury is calling a special meeting after a shooting occurred at a trail ride event in Grand Cane. Thousands attended the event that later got out of hand.

The meeting is meant to address the incident from this past weekend where at least one person was shot. They will also talk about event permitting in the future.

The Jury will gather on Tuesday, June 15, at 5 p.m.

Below is a video from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Mark Pierce says the video is split into three sections: drone footage over the property on the day of the event, body cam footage of when deputies responded to a shots fired call, and deputies responding to a gun shot victim.

Some may find the below video graphic.

In the second section of the video, you can see a man with a gun. Pierce says deputies are still trying to determine if this man pointed the gun at deputies intentionally or swung it towards the deputies when he turned and ran through the crowd.

In the third section of video, the ambulance is unable to get through due to cars and people on the road. The deputies made their way through, got the gunshot victim and triaged him in the back their unit on the way back to the ambulance. Pierce says you cannot see it in the video, but event goers were pushing and kicking the deputy’s unit and caused damage.

