Bossier City Council to honor officers, civilian who saved life of woman on bridge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Council will recognize the bravery of three men who saved the life of a woman who was trying to jump off a bridge.

Back on June 1, Bossier City Police Department officers responded to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge after getting reports that a woman appeared to be trying to jump off into the water below. A good Samaritan driving by also stopped to help the two officers who pulled the woman to safety.

On Tuesday, June 1, Bossier City Police received a complaint about a "suspicious person" on the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge. Corporal Matthew Bragg arrived on the bridge first; as he pulled up, a woman is seen on his dash camera climbing over the edge of the bridge. He attempts to talk to her, but less than a minute after he gets out of his car she looks like she is about to jump. Bragg rushes over, grabbing and holding her against the side of the bridge.

Now, the Bossier City council is honoring those three men: Cpl. Matthew Bragg, Officer Brandon Bailey, and Rawlis Leslie Jr. The council will honor the men at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Click here to watch the meeting live.

