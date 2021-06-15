Yokem Connection
Bossier City Council to honor officers, civilian who saved life of woman on bridge

Cpl. Matthew Bragg and Officer Brandon Bailey helped rescue a woman off the ledge of the...
Cpl. Matthew Bragg and Officer Brandon Bailey helped rescue a woman off the ledge of the Westgate Bridge over the Red River Tuesday, June 1, 2021 with the help of a good Samaritan.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Council will recognize the bravery of three men who saved the life of a woman who was trying to jump off a bridge.

Back on June 1, Bossier City Police Department officers responded to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge after getting reports that a woman appeared to be trying to jump off into the water below. A good Samaritan driving by also stopped to help the two officers who pulled the woman to safety.

EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Distraught woman pulled from bridge by La. officers, good Samaritan

On Tuesday, June 1, Bossier City Police received a complaint about a “suspicious person” on the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.

Image from police cams.
BCPD officers speak on rescuing woman from Westgate Bridge, good Samaritan who helped them

Corporal Matthew Bragg arrived on the bridge first; as he pulled up, a woman is seen on his dash camera climbing over the edge of the bridge. He attempts to talk to her, but less than a minute after he gets out of his car she looks like she is about to jump. Bragg rushes over, grabbing and holding her against the side of the bridge.

Corporal Matthew Bragg and Officer Brandon Bailey helped rescue a woman off the ledge of the...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Coincidence or predestined? Believe what you want, but there is no denying that the quick actions of two Bossier City police officers and a good Samaritan saved a life on June 1 on top of the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge.

The Leslie family, Rawlis, his wife C.C., and daughter Khloe along with KSLA's Doug Warner

Now, the Bossier City council is honoring those three men: Cpl. Matthew Bragg, Officer Brandon Bailey, and Rawlis Leslie Jr. The council will honor the men at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Click here to watch the meeting live.

