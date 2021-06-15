Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KSLA) - A 2-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in New Iberia on Monday, June 14, KATC reports.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, which happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. Deputies were called out to the 700 block of Fox Road and found the boy inside, KATC says.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

KidsandCars.org says this incident marks the first such death in Louisiana in 2021. The organization goes on to say Louisiana ranks 6th in the nation for child hot car deaths, with 41 reported since 1993.

“About 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles and about 26% get in on their own and become trapped,” said Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety. “This is a danger that every parent and caregiver must take seriously. It has happened to the most loving, responsible, and attentive parents.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Jermaine Dewone Bolden, DOB: 10/3/1984, was sentenced to 40 years in prison June 14, 2021 after...
Man will serve four decades in prison for shooting, robbing victim in 2018
(Gray TV photo illustration)
Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies
Justin Warner, DOB: 6/19/1978, is wanted for an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in the...
Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs more bills into law
Pine Bluff, Ark., native Christopher "Chris" Jones has announced his candidacy to be the next...
Physicist/minister Chris Jones announces his bid to be Arkansas’ next governor
Louisiana will give child victims more time to file lawsuits
SPD chief discusses Operation Blue Night, in which 58 arrests were made and 47 illegal weapons...
FULL VIDEO: SPD news conference on Operation Blue Night - June 15, 2021
A Hornbeck man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 392, east of La. 111.
23-year-old Hornbeck man killed in crash on La. 392