2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on one of Shreveport’s busiest roadways.

It happened at 7:10 p.m. Monday, June 14 on West 70th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The shooting began at the entrance to Southern Village Apartments in the 3500 block of West 70th, a police spokesman said.

Occupants of the two vehicles continued to exchange gunfire as they headed west on West 70th.

Someone was tending to a vehicle in a car lot at West 70th at Amie Street when a bullet struck them in one of their forearms.

Later, the police spokesman said, someone who somehow was involved in the gunfire arrived at Ochsner LSU Health in a private vehicle seeking treatment of a gunshot wound to the forearm.

Neither of the injuries is considered to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.

Now detectives are gathering surveillance video from the area in hopes of identifying and apprehending those who were involved in the rolling gun battle.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about these shootings to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers https://www.facebook.com/CaddoCrimeStoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website https://www.cscrimestoppers.org/ or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

