Shreveport opens cooling centers as temps expected to remain hot this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is opening a number of cooling centers for people looking to get out of the oppressive heat.

Cooling centers will open Monday, June 14 and will provide AC, free bottled water, and designated seating areas. Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The centers will operate as needed.

Cooling center will operate at the following SPAR facilities:

A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 E 79th St.

Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Bill Cockrell Community Center - 4109 Pines Rd.

David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.

Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.

Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.

Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.