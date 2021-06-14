Yokem Connection
Portion of Highway 346 closed in DeSoto Parish

A portion of Highway 346 is closed in DeSoto Parish.
By Alex Onken
Updated: 5 hours ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials announced on Monday, June 14 that a portion of Highway 346 is closed due to unsafe road conditions.

The western lanes are closed between Highway 513 and 175. According to a post on Facebook, the earth under the road has begun to collapse and create a large hole from one side of the road to the other.

DOTD says the closure is about four miles north of the Village of Pelican and is due to the washout of two pipes under the road. Crews are assessing the situation and will determine necessary repairs to reopen the highway. There is no timeline for when the road will be reopened. Access is being maintained for local traffic only.

Roadway markers have been placed blocking off travel. Drivers are asked to avoid this area and plan for detours.

ROADWAY CLOSED: HIGHWAY 346 W Be advised, Hwy 346 West between Hwy 513 and Hwy 175 is closed due to unsafe roadway...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 14, 2021

