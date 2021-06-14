Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of barging into someone’s home and shooting at them.

Police say on June 9, SPD officers responded to the 2700 block of Glenwick Street on reports of a robbery. The victim reportedly told responding officers that he heard a knock on his door, and when he opened it, he found two men standing on his porch. One of the men reportedly forced his way into the house while armed with a gun. Police say the victim told them the armed man then demanded property before firing the gun at him. The victim was not hit.

Justin Warner, 42, is who police believe to be responsible for the robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s facing a charged of armed robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information on Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300, or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

