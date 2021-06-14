Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies

The home of the Shrimp Buster was closed Monday but plans to reopen Tuesday
(Gray TV photo illustration)
(Gray TV photo illustration)(WILX)
By Curtis Heyen
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The iconic Shreveport restaurant Herby K’s on Monday, June 14 announced the death of its owner.

“We are sad to report that our matriarch, Janet Bean, passed away peacefully last night after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer,” says a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.

The restaurant, home of the Shrimp Buster, was closed Monday.

Plans are for Herby K’s, which has been open since 1936, to resume serving food Tuesday.

Plans also are underway for a service celebrating Bean’s life. Details have not yet been announced.

My mom was a wonderful grandmother, aunt, daughter, mother-in-law, friend, business owner, travel partner, boss, wife,...

Posted by Lesley Busi Rickman on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway

Latest News

Shreveport opens cooling centers as temps expected to remain hot this week
Solo, a search and rescue K-9 in Bowie County, Texas, was found safe Monday, June 14, 2021...
East Texas community bands together to find missing K-9
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
SWEPCO spokeswoman explains seemingly random power outages in south Bossier City