Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The iconic Shreveport restaurant Herby K’s on Monday, June 14 announced the death of its owner.

“We are sad to report that our matriarch, Janet Bean, passed away peacefully last night after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer,” says a post on the eatery’s Facebook page.

The restaurant, home of the Shrimp Buster, was closed Monday.

Plans are for Herby K’s, which has been open since 1936, to resume serving food Tuesday.

Plans also are underway for a service celebrating Bean’s life. Details have not yet been announced.

