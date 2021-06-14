Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

MISSING: Texarkana man last seen May 4

Tillman Moore, 29, was last seen May 4, 2021.
Tillman Moore, 29, was last seen May 4, 2021.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since May 4.

Police say Tillman Moore, 29, left his house on May 4 and may be driving a black Buick LaCrosse. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan cargo shorts or pants. Moore is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 215 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have a beard.

Anyone who sees Moore, or might know where he is, should call 903-798-3154.

Tillman Moore, 29, was last seen May 4, 2021.
Tillman Moore, 29, was last seen May 4, 2021.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway

Latest News

Shreveport opens cooling centers as temps expected to remain hot this week
Solo, a search and rescue K-9 in Bowie County, Texas, was found safe Monday, June 14, 2021...
East Texas community bands together to find missing K-9
Two people, including an innocent bystander, were wounded during a rolling gun battle on West...
2 wounded by bullets fired during rolling gun battle on major Shreveport roadway
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
SWEPCO spokeswoman explains seemingly random power outages in south Bossier City
(Gray TV photo illustration)
Owner of Shreveport’s iconic Herby K’s dies