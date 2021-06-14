MISSING: Texarkana man last seen May 4

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since May 4.

Police say Tillman Moore, 29, left his house on May 4 and may be driving a black Buick LaCrosse. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan cargo shorts or pants. Moore is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 215 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and may have a beard.

Anyone who sees Moore, or might know where he is, should call 903-798-3154.

Tillman Moore, 29, was last seen May 4, 2021. (Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

