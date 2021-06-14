Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee announces weekend of events

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Marhsall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee is working with the George Washington Carver Community Center on a series of celebrations in Marshall, Texas for the upcoming Juneteenth weekend.

The celebrations will kick off Friday, June 18 with a business expo. Then, there will be a fashion show that evening. On Saturday, June 19, there will be a basketball tournament and then the Juneteenth grand parade, followed by a commemoration program with the 2021 Miss Juneteenth, Chylin Robertson. All events will be held at the George Washington Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

FRIDAY

Business expo - 12 to 2 p.m.

Fashioned for Freedom fashion show - 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

3 on 3 basketball tournament - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parade - 11 a.m.

Commemoration program - following parade

The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee is holding a number of events Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, 2021 to commemorate Juneteenth. (George Washington Carver Community Center)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.