Man will serve four decades in prison for shooting, robbing victim in 2018

Jermaine Dewone Bolden, DOB: 10/3/1984, was sentenced to 40 years in prison June 14, 2021 after...
Jermaine Dewone Bolden, DOB: 10/3/1984, was sentenced to 40 years in prison June 14, 2021 after shooting and robbing a man on April 8, 2018.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man convicted in 2020 was sentenced Monday, June 14, 2021 for armed robbery and aggravated battery.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Jermaine Dewone Bolden, 36, AKA “Sockhead”, will serve four decades in prison after being sentenced by District Judge Ramona Emanuel. He was given 40 years for armed robbery and 10 years (to be served concurrently) for aggravated battery. He will serve his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The DA’s office says Bolden was convicted Feb. 27, 2020. Jury deliberation last less than half an hour. Bolden’s victim, who did not attend the sentencing, was shot and robbed April 8, 2018 after being lured to a friend’s home where Bolden was a guest.

