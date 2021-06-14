Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for 34th year

Let the Good Times Roll festival returns to Shreveport, La. for its 34th year June 18 through...
Let the Good Times Roll festival returns to Shreveport, La. for its 34th year June 18 through 20, 2021.(Rho Omega)
By Robert Streeter
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The annual Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for its 34th year with new performers, artists, celebrity guests, good food, and much more.

This annual Juneteenth festival will take place June 18 through 20 in downtown Shreveport’s Festival Plaza. The festival celebrates African American culture and heritage. There will be non-stop live music, arts and crafts, regional food vendors, health and fitness vendors, and activities. Rho Omega & Friends, Inc., the presenter of the festival, aims to teach young men principles such as leadership, maturity, and perseverance. Proceeds raised will benefit programs like Omega Lamplighters.

Let the Good Times Roll
Let the Good Times Roll(Rho Omega)
Let the Good Times Roll
Let the Good Times Roll(Rho Omega)

The festival kicks off Friday night. There will be performances by by Soul Grooves and Vick Allen.

Saturday is a jam-packed day starting in the morning with Let the Good Times Roll Festival Freedom Ride. The cost to register for the bike ride is $25. For more information and to sign up, click here. Saturday evening, there will be music by Southern Komfort Brass Band, Windstorm, Johnny Gill, and Keke Wyatt.

On Sunday, enjoy the soulful blues and gospel showcase featuring Crystal Thomas, B Cam & The Zydeco Young Bucks, The Murff Brothers, Bertrand Bailey Jr., Lynn Lockhart, and Kim Lumzy.

Let the Good Times Roll
Let the Good Times Roll(Rho Omega)

While you’re enjoying the live music and entertainment, grab a bite to eat. At the festival, there will be food vendors with popular items like barbecue, friend seafood, sweet treats, and much more. In addition, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. General admission for the festival is $15 per day or find deals on the festival’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

Latest News

ERCOT asks Texas residents to reduce power usage through end of week amid record electric use in June
In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.
Four cited following CPSO operation targeting underage alcohol sales
Justin Warner, DOB: 6/19/1978, is wanted for an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in the...
Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Omari Ho Sang spoke with Domonique Benn about Juneteenth on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Juneteenth Stories: Omari Ho Sang