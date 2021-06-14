Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for 34th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The annual Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for its 34th year with new performers, artists, celebrity guests, good food, and much more.

This annual Juneteenth festival will take place June 18 through 20 in downtown Shreveport’s Festival Plaza. The festival celebrates African American culture and heritage. There will be non-stop live music, arts and crafts, regional food vendors, health and fitness vendors, and activities. Rho Omega & Friends, Inc., the presenter of the festival, aims to teach young men principles such as leadership, maturity, and perseverance. Proceeds raised will benefit programs like Omega Lamplighters.

The festival kicks off Friday night. There will be performances by by Soul Grooves and Vick Allen.

Saturday is a jam-packed day starting in the morning with Let the Good Times Roll Festival Freedom Ride. The cost to register for the bike ride is $25. For more information and to sign up, click here. Saturday evening, there will be music by Southern Komfort Brass Band, Windstorm, Johnny Gill, and Keke Wyatt.

On Sunday, enjoy the soulful blues and gospel showcase featuring Crystal Thomas, B Cam & The Zydeco Young Bucks, The Murff Brothers, Bertrand Bailey Jr., Lynn Lockhart, and Kim Lumzy.

While you’re enjoying the live music and entertainment, grab a bite to eat. At the festival, there will be food vendors with popular items like barbecue, friend seafood, sweet treats, and much more. In addition, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. General admission for the festival is $15 per day or find deals on the festival’s website.

