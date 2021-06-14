At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was shot during a weekend trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 people to a DeSoto Parish village, authorities report.

One law officer’s reaction to the shooting drew praise from a couple Facebook users.

“The police officer that was carrying the dude who got shot is THE REAL MVP he had the boy on his shoulder running y’all, I’ve never seen nothing like that before. And yes I was in tears,” Jennifer Yvette posted.

Sylette Ford Ross added: “I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing. He was running so fast. Some love to criticize the police but he sure wasn’t taking his time. That was major.”

But the morning after found some of Grand Cane’s 250 or so residents cleaning out their ditches and ridding their driveways of human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags.

Missy Lawrence turned to Facebook on Sunday, June 13 to call upon parish and local leaders as well as organizers of the Big W Trail Ride for help.

It was about 3 p.m. Saturday when DeSoto dispatchers began receiving calls about people parking their vehicles in roadways and on private property, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Traffic was blocking Blunt Mill Road and its driveways back all the way to U.S. Highway 171. Deputies started having some of the vehicles towed when requests to have them moved went unanswered.

As the night went on, deputies on the scene got reports that someone had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

“We do have a suspect in the shooting but no arrest at the moment,” DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

Deputies did arrest one person for brandishing a gun as they were dealing with the shooting, the sheriff added.

Kadamien Laedward Smith, 24, is being held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on a felony charge of illegal carrying of a weapon plus two misdemeanors — resisting an officer and resisting by force, booking records show.

Meantime, dispatchers was inundated with calls all night that included reports of people urinating in their yards and on the sides of their houses and reports of 70 horses being in their yards.

One property owner called authorities to report that a large group of people showed up and, without his permission, started fishing in his pond.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Mansfield police officers and all available on-duty deputies and some who were off duty responded to the calls to Grand Cane.

On Monday morning, the sheriff and others will meet to discuss what happened in Grand Cane over the weekend.

