Hot & dry this week as we watch the tropics

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be very hot all week long. The good news is that the humidity will not be terrible. It will still be noticeable though. Meanwhile, the tropics will be coming alive this week.

As we start this work week, it will be very quiet. There will be little to no rain with hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 90s. With the humidity still considered high today we will have temperatures feeling like the lower 100s. So, you’ll still want to stay cool by wearing light colored clothes and loose fitting clothes. Today would be a good day to go to the pool and take a dive. Just remember that sunscreen with the very high UV Index today.

Tuesday will be another hot and dry day. I have the rain chances down to zero percent. There should even be more sunshine at times during the day. So, it will be very pretty. Temperatures though will be getting up to the mid to upper 90s. Here’s the silver lining. The humidity will not be dreadfully high. There will still be enough to notice it, but it will not be enough to raise the heat indices too much. Feel like temperatures should be in the upper 90s.

Wednesday will be another hot day. I have the high temperatures up to the mid to upper 90s. This could be the hottest day of the year so far! Similar to Tuesday, the humidity will not be too high. So, yes it will be hot, but it will not be extremely dangerously hot. I would still use caution and of course stay hydrated throughout the day. I do also have a small 10% chance for a quick shower, but it will also be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday will be more of the same. The rain chances will be slim to none with hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity may even decrease just a little by this time. So, it may be a bit more tolerable! Definitely a treat for late June! Look for this work week to finish up with more sunshine and barely any cloud cover.

This weekend is a little in question, but is trending to being mostly dry. It all depends on the tropics that are coming alive this week. I’ll dive into details on that soon. Over this weekend, I would expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The humidity may also come back up a little bit. Clouds will be filling in the sky with maybe a couple hit or miss showers. Rain chances are only at 20% for Saturday and Sunday.

There could be a storm developing in the gulf (KSLA News 12)

In the tropics, we now have two areas we are watching this week. The first one will be less impactful to the United States. This is possibly going to form off the east coast and has a 30% chance to do so. If it does, it will move up the coast away from the Carolinas. The second area is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and has a 50% chance to become Bill by the end of this week. This is what we will be watching very closely.

This storm in the gulf will be very unorganized for the first half of this week. The longer it takes to get organized, the better. This will be moving north towards the Louisiana coast. Early indications show that it will not be very strong since it will keep moving and will not sit over the warmer gulf waters. This could be only a depression or a tropical storm. We will have to wait and see. The likelihood of a hurricane is low.

This is also going to possibly bring us some rain by this upcoming weekend, but it depends where it goes. If the storm goes to our east, we will stay mostly dry and hot. But the humidity will be lower. If it goes right over us, the rain will be more likely. Then if it goes just to our west, we will see a few scattered showers. My guess is that it will go just to our east, keeping the rain chances low.

Have a great week and stay cool in the heat!

