Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Four cited following CPSO operation targeting underage alcohol sales

In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.
In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.(Source: Gray News)
By Alex Onken
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a recent operation to prevent the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons - four people are now facing citations.

In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.

Below are the four people cited for violating the law. Also, are locations are listed where violations took place.

  • Alicia Owens, 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense
  • Kaitlyn Conley, 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no AB
  • Noah Chico, 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense
  • Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

Latest News

ERCOT asks Texas residents to reduce power usage through end of week amid record electric use in June
Justin Warner, DOB: 6/19/1978, is wanted for an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in the...
Police looking for man who reportedly barged into victim’s home while armed
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
Omari Ho Sang spoke with Domonique Benn about Juneteenth on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Juneteenth Stories: Omari Ho Sang