Four cited following CPSO operation targeting underage alcohol sales

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a recent operation to prevent the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons - four people are now facing citations.

In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.

Below are the four people cited for violating the law. Also, are locations are listed where violations took place.

Alicia Owens , 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

Kaitlyn Conley , 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no AB

Noah Chico , 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense

