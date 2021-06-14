Yokem Connection
ERCOT asks Texas residents to reduce power usage through end of week amid record electric use in June

By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN (KSLA) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking residents to reduce their electric usage as much as possible through the end of the week (June 18) as a significant number of generation outages, combined with record electric usage so far in June, has caused tight grid conditions.

ERCOT says generator owners have reported about 11,000 mw of generation is on forced outage for repairs. Of that, about 8,000 mw is thermal; the rest is intermittent resources. According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot days in the summer is around 3,600 mw. One mw typically powers about 2,000 homes on a hot day.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

Generation owners say the number of outages should decrease throughout the week. Wind output for Monday, June 14 is expected to be 3,500 to 6,000 mw between 3 and 9 p.m.; that’s roughly 1,500 mw lower than what’s typical for peak conditions. Wind output is expected to increase as the week goes on. ERCOT says Monday’s peak forecast may exceed 73,000 mw. The record for peak demand in June is 69,123 mw set back on June 27, 2018 between 4 and 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to take these steps to reduce energy usage:

  • Set your thermostat to 78° or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8%
  • Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers
  • If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible

Click here to find out about more ways to conserve electricity. To view the daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation, click here.

