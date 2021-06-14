DOTD announces replacement of Caddo Lake Bridge, other projects in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced 16 road work projects statewide with bids totaling around $101.9 million. More than $25 million will be spent in northwest Louisiana.

“June is a great month so far for infrastructure investment in our state,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “Among the projects bid are two major bridge replacement projects on LA 1, one in north Louisiana and one in south Louisiana. Phase 1 of the Intracoastal Canal Bridge replacement in Port Allen is the beginning of an effort to reduce the major traffic congestion between West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge parishes and will tie in with the future I-10 widening in those parishes.”

In Caddo Parish specifically, the Caddo Lake Bridge on LA 1 will be replaced, costing $18,239,377.40. Also in Caddo Parish, work will be done on flashing yellow arrows for congestion mitigation and safety. This work will cost $5,323,180.18.

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage work will be done on LA 792 between LA 154 and the Webster Parish line in Bienville Parish, costing a total of $1,870,561.25.

All DOTD construction projects are prioritized by condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and other factors. For more details about the projects, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.