COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at annual Juneteenth Let the Good Times Roll festival in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s annual Juneteenth festival, Let the Good Times Roll, is being held June 18 through 20, and as part of the festival, LSU Health Sciences - Shreveport and Senator Gregory Tarver (D-Shreveport) have partnered to offer COVID-19 shots at the event.

This collaboration comes as Sen. Tarver continues trying to boost vaccination efforts in his district.

The annual Let the Good Times Roll festival returns for its 34th year with new performers, artists, celebrity guests, good food, and much more.

“We want to make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as easy and convenient as possible, and this partnership does just that. Folks can go celebrate African American history and get the shot at the same time. It is a win-win in my book,” Sen. Tarver said.

