COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at annual Juneteenth Let the Good Times Roll festival in Shreveport

A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 9 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s annual Juneteenth festival, Let the Good Times Roll, is being held June 18 through 20, and as part of the festival, LSU Health Sciences - Shreveport and Senator Gregory Tarver (D-Shreveport) have partnered to offer COVID-19 shots at the event.

This collaboration comes as Sen. Tarver continues trying to boost vaccination efforts in his district.

“We want to make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as easy and convenient as possible, and this partnership does just that. Folks can go celebrate African American history and get the shot at the same time. It is a win-win in my book,” Sen. Tarver said.

For more about the festival, click here.

