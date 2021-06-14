Yokem Connection
Civil rights activist to speak at Juneteenth collaborative celebration June 17

LSUS's Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement (DICE) is hosting a Juneteenth...
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is June 19, and as part of the occasion, LSU Shreveport is hosting a collaborative celebration.

On Thursday, June 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., hear civil rights activist, David Dennis, speak at the LSUS UC Theatre. A reception will follow.

The event is being hosted by the LSUS Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement (DICE), the State of Black Shreveport, and the Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association (CARES).

For more information about the program, call Dr. Kenna Franklin, assistant provost for the LSUS Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement, at 318-797-5084 or email kenna.franklin@lsus.edu.

