Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

~Information Release~ We unfortunately have a tragic update to the situation in Hudson. The dive team recovered the...

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

Latest News

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
Easing of pandemic lockdown in England delayed until July 19
ERCOT asks Texas residents to reduce power usage through end of week amid record electric use in June
In total, 27 businesses did not sell. The operation took place on June 10.
Four cited following CPSO operation targeting underage alcohol sales