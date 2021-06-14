1 wounded when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during an argument between two families, authorities report.

A Shreveport Fire Department ambulance took the gunshot victim to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

The shooting happened at 7:48 p.m. Sunday, June 13 on Bibb Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The dispute involved two families in a cul-de-sac in the 3000 block of Bibb, according to a Shreveport police captain on the scene.

The reason for the argument and other details were not immediately available.

Police officers could be seen placing some people in the back seat of their vehicles. There was no indication whether those people had been arrested or detained for questioning.

Initially, 13 police and at least one Fire Department units responded to the call, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

