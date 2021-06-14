1 killed, 1 injured in wreck just south of Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a wreck just south of Carthage.

The crash happened June 11 around 7:30 a.m. on FM 2517 about two miles south of Carthage, DPS officials say. The preliminary report shows the driver of a 2020 Chevy Colorado was headed west on FM 2517 when for some reason, he drove on the wrong side of the road, hitting an eastbound 2019 Volvo towing a trailer.

The driver of the Chevy has been identified as Larry Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Volvo was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

