Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in wreck just south of Carthage

(Jamal Smalls)
By Rachael Thomas
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person was killed and another was injured in a wreck just south of Carthage.

The crash happened June 11 around 7:30 a.m. on FM 2517 about two miles south of Carthage, DPS officials say. The preliminary report shows the driver of a 2020 Chevy Colorado was headed west on FM 2517 when for some reason, he drove on the wrong side of the road, hitting an eastbound 2019 Volvo towing a trailer.

The driver of the Chevy has been identified as Larry Bellamy, 58, of Carthage. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Volvo was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
One person was wounded when gunfire erupted during a dispute between two families on a...
1 killed when gunfire erupts during argument between 2 families on cul-de-sac
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
Three teenagers decided to spend their summer building a homemade pontoon boat and traveling...
Rolling down the Red River
DeSoto Parish resident Missy Lawrence says they found human feces, toilet paper and soiled rags...
At least 1 shot during trail ride that drew 7,000-8,000 to DeSoto Parish village

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
DOTD announces replacement of Caddo Lake Bridge, other projects in NWLA
A portion of Highway 346 is closed in DeSoto Parish.
Portion of Highway 346 closed in DeSoto Parish
collapse
Hwy 346 W. collapse