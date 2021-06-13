Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Unvaccinated teens marked by numbers at NH high school prom

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire high school managed to hold prom, despite continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, by writing numbers on the hands of unvaccinated students. The system drew criticism from some parents.

Seniors at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire, attended prom Friday night, which was held outside on school grounds, as COVID-19 was still clearly a concern.

State Rep. Melissa Litchfield, R-Brentwood, says she received messages Saturday from parents concerned that children were singled out for not being vaccinated.

In an email, the school explained that students who were unable to provide a vaccination card had a number written on their hand. Dancing was divided among three dance floors. During the dancing, after every few songs, students were asked to raise their hands to determine who they were around.

“Underclassmen went around, and they took down the numbers of the children on the dance floor, approximately every three songs. Again, this is what I’m being told by parents… that they had taken down their numbers, and this was for contact tracing,” Litchfield said.

Principal Michael Monahan addressed parental concerns in a statement.

“We are aware that some concerns have been expressed that students were singled out or had their privacy violated. We made every effort possible – while adhering to contact tracing guidelines – to ensure that this did not happen,” read the statement in part. “We hope the community will understand that while no model is perfect, this model let the students enjoy a close to normal and highly desired experience to cap off their senior year. That’s the memory we want to leave them with.”

While some parents say they didn’t know what was planned for prom, Monahan says a dedicated website about the dance provided the full details of the plan well in advance.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
A billboard was put up in Shreveport after Jeremy Harris' murder.
10 years later: Who killed Jeremy Harris?
Jimmie Davis Bridge (Source: KSLA)
Jimmie Davis Bridge getting makeover thanks to HB-2
Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills

Latest News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu’s long rule
Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen sends ‘his greetings’ to teammates after collapse
Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo overlooking the beach in Cornwall, England, Friday,...
As summit ends, G-7 urged to deliver on vaccines, climate
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Witness recalls tense moments after 14 people shot in Texas entertainment district