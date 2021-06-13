Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.
Police received multiple calls of shots fired near the 4100 block of Mandelane Street.
Officers arriving on the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
