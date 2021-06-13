Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting

(WVUE/Raycom)
By Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Police received multiple calls of shots fired near the 4100 block of Mandelane Street.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
A billboard was put up in Shreveport after Jeremy Harris' murder.
10 years later: Who killed Jeremy Harris?
Jimmie Davis Bridge (Source: KSLA)
Jimmie Davis Bridge getting makeover thanks to HB-2
Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills

Latest News

"Together We Can Save Our Youth" rally at Independence Stadium.
Rally at Independence Stadium focuses on youth programs, crime prevention
Bossier City Women Veterans Monument.
Community gathers to celebrate Louisiana Women Veterans Day
Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration
LSU Shreveport to host Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19