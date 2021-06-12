Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

By Associated Press
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday.

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple of weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

It will be the first launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with people on board, kicking off the company’s space tourism business. Fifteen previous test flights of the reusable rocket and capsule since 2015 — short hops lasting about 10 minutes — were all successful.

Saturday’s auction followed more than a month of online bidding that reached $4.8 million by Friday. More than 7,500 people from 159 countries registered to bid, according to Blue Origin. More than 20 bidders — the high rollers — took part in Saturday’s auction.

Bezos announced Monday that he and his younger brother, Mark, would be on board New Shepard’s first crew flight; the news quickly boosted bidding. The winning amount is being donated to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, an educational effort to promote science and tech among young people.

The completely automated capsule can carry up to six passengers, each with their own big window. Blue Origin’s top sales director, Ariane Cornell, said following the auction that the fourth and final seat on the debut crew flight will be announced soon.

Blue Origin has yet to open ticket sales to the public or divulge prices.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought
The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday.
Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week
A billboard was put up in Shreveport after Jeremy Harris' murder.
10 years later: Who killed Jeremy Harris?
Jimmie Davis Bridge (Source: KSLA)
Jimmie Davis Bridge getting makeover thanks to HB-2
Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills

Latest News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu’s long rule
Man fighting for his life after early morning shooting
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen sends ‘his greetings’ to teammates after collapse
Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo overlooking the beach in Cornwall, England, Friday,...
As summit ends, G-7 urged to deliver on vaccines, climate
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Witness recalls tense moments after 14 people shot in Texas entertainment district