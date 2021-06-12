Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Robert Bridges, 37
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Latest News

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during...
Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using a...
California home invasion suspect caught taking shower