Rally at Independence Stadium focuses on youth programs, crime prevention

"Together We Can Save Our Youth" rally at Independence Stadium.
"Together We Can Save Our Youth" rally at Independence Stadium.
By Chandler Watkins
Updated: 14 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Organizations gathered at Independence Stadium on Saturday, June 12, for a “Together We Can Save Our Youth” rally. The event focuses on youth programs and crime prevention.

Ozie Henry, with Man Up Man of God Community Outreach was one of many who set up a booth on the field.

“Right now I am trying to reach as many men in the Cedar Grove community. The program is directed at the men in the community, trying to get them to give back in terms of working with youth in the community. Creating activities, community outreach, things geared at crime prevention,” said Henry.

Another concerned citizen, Vickie Armstrong shared bible verses and snacks with children in the community.

”Its’s all about love and once the kids know they are loved and they are special and they need to understand that,” said Armstrong.

She said she hopes this event is just the beginning when it comes to the community coming together.

