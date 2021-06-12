Yokem Connection
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought

By Alex Onken
Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following an incident on Friday, June 11.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue.

According to Shreveport police, the victim showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s house and began to argue with her. That’s when another man showed up at the home.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen by the other man. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.

Police say the suspect was driving a red truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

