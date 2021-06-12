Yokem Connection
LSU Shreveport to host Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration

Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration
Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration(LSUS)
By Daffney Dawson
Updated: 15 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Shreveport’s Diversity, Inclusion, Community Engagement office, along with State of Black Shreveport and Cedar Grove Neighborhood Association (C.A.R.E) are coming together to hold a Juneteenth Collaborative Celebration.

The event will include an interview with Civil Rights Activist David Dennis. A reception will follow the talk.

The celebration will take place on Thursday, June 17, from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the UC Theatre at LSU Shreveport.

