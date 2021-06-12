Hot and humid weekend awaits

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Gear up for another warm and humid summer day in the ArkLaTex! Slim rain chances but some areas have already had a head start this morning.

A few showers out to our west have brought light showers and winds to east Texas and up towards McCurtain county but that system is mainly collapsing as it enters the ArkLaTex so most of us will continue to remain dry. There is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower but again, most of us will remain dry today.

What about the heat? Highs today will climb into the low 90s but with the humidity, it’ll feel closer to the upper 90s so up the water intake if you havent and stay safe!

A few more showers and storms are possible again on Sunday, but should remain sparse in coverage with rain chances sitting at 20%. A quick downpour is possible for those that see rain. Otherwise more hot and steamy weather is ahead with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Next week will mainly be a copy and paste deal. Mornings will already be warm with temperatures in the 70s! Then temperatures will warm into the low and mid 90s with more humid weather to make it feel closer to 100 as our bodies have a more difficult time cooling off. Rain chances continue to remain low and isolated with pop-up showers possible.

Toward the end of the week tropical development in the Gulf is still showing up in the data. Lots of details are yet to be worked out including track and intensity of any system that forms. We’ll keep you First Alert as the forecast becomes clearer.

Have a great weekend!

