Down Home Louisiana: Driving the Longleaf Trail through Kisatchie National Forest
Also known as the Kisatchie “Red Dirt” area
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier drive the Longleaf Trail in Natchitoches Parish, stopping at several scenic destinations in Kisatchie National Forest.
Address: 830 Churchman Rd, Natchitoches, LA 71457
