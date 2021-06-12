Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Driving the Longleaf Trail through Kisatchie National Forest

Also known as the Kisatchie “Red Dirt” area
By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier drive the Longleaf Trail in Natchitoches Parish, stopping at several scenic destinations in Kisatchie National Forest.

Address: 830 Churchman Rd, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Robert Bridges, 37
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Latest News

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was stabbed in the abdomen. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.
Man fighting for life after stabbing; suspect sought
Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills
Photo of $100 bills.
How will Louisiana taxpayers be impacted if the so-called “tax swap” package becomes reality?
Rolling down the Red River
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19