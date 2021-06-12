Community gathers to celebrate Louisiana Women Veterans Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - June 12 is Louisiana Women Veterans Day. It marks the anniversary of when the United States passed a law allowing women to serve as permanent, regular members of the armed forces back in 1948.

To commemorate this special day in history, women veterans of the ArkLaTex gathered in Bossier City at the Women Veterans Monument to hold a ceremony.

Sandy Franks, president of the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex, says it was a moment that they could all come together, celebrate themselves and recognize their commitment and sacrifice to the service of their country.

“It’s an opportunity for women to come together, for us to learn about our history and share our history with our citizens in the community and for them to realize they might be living next to a women veteran and not even know it,” said Franks.

Today, there are over two million women veterans across the country, with over 3,000 living here in the ArkLaTex.

