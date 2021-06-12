10 years later: Who killed Jeremy Harris?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 10 years to the day when her son, 29-year-old Jeremy Harris was gunned down in his own driveway on June, 11, 2011, Debra Harris wants everyone to know their hunt for the killer has never ended.

“We want the public to be aware that we are still searching and hoping for answers,” Debra made clear while standing with her two daughters, Jessica and Jennifer.

The Harris family said all they were ever told by Shreveport police was that the gunman, a man standing 5′ 9″ with a balding head, shot Jeremy once in the chest and stole his wallet.

“We have no answers and no leads, but we know somebody knows something,” said Jeremy’s older sister, Jessica.

Jeremy graduated from Haughton High School in 2000, and according to his mother, enjoyed playing golf and was the family jokester.

Jeremy Harris was 29 years old when he was gunned down in his own Highland neighborhood driveway in Shreveport. (Harris family)

“He loved to make us laugh and loved joking with his sisters,” remembered Debra.

She also said Jeremy would often walk home from his job at a downtown Shreveport nightclub. During that walk, she said he was known for giving money to people who were homeless.

In the days and weeks after Jeremy’s murder, Debra says some of those same people helped hand out flyers during their search for the murderer.

“We do think of my son everyday,” added Debra, who says their hunt for Jeremy will continue for as long as it takes.

“We’re not letting this go.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.