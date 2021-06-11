Tropical system in the Gulf possible later next week

The tropics are expected to wake up toward the end of next week with development possible in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is highlight the southern Gulf with a 20% chance of tropical storm formation within the next three to five days. If a tropical storm forms, it will be named ‘Bill’.

There's a low chance of tropical development in the Gulf in the next 5 days. (Source: KSLA)

Two of the major longer rain computers models are both showing a Gulf storm by next Friday, although the differ on the exact location.

The Global Forecast System (GFS), which is operated in the United States, shows a tropical system around the central Gulf coast by Friday morning.

The American model shows a tropical system near the central Gulf Coast. (Source: KSLA)

The European model, on the other hand, shows it in the western Gulf during the same timeframe.

The European model shows a tropical system in the western Gulf next Friday. (Source: KSLA)

The European track would be more favorable for impacts in the ArkLaTex.

There are plenty of details to be worked out and the models may struggle until an actual system develops. We’ll be your First Alert as soon as it becomes clearer when and where development occurs, what track it will take, and if or how it will affect the ArkLaTex. Here’s where you can keep up with latest forecast information:

