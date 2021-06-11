Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Tropical Storm could develop in Gulf of Mexico next week, NHC says

By Shelby Latino
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on an area of storms and showers bubbling up in the far southwest corner of the Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC highlighted an area over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where there is currently a low, 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

More: A look back at memorable June tropical systems

An area of low pressure is expected to form in that area early next week and slow development of the system is possible as it drifts northwestward to northward later next week.

Track the tropics in real-time with VIPR radar in the Weather Authority Hurricane Center

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2

Latest News

We are tracking a dry, but very hot start to the Red River Balloon Rally.
Hot and steamy weather rolls on for ArkLaTex
We are watching an area in the gulf for potential development next week
Staying hot but mostly dry this weekend
We all hate the humidity this high
Heat continues through the weekend
Feeling like summer
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update