SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, June 10, just before 9 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Albert Avenue, near the crossing of Anniston Avenue and Youree Drive.

Officials say one man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

