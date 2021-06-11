Power outages impacting 8,000+ SWEPCO customers in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More than 8,000 SWEPCO customers lost electrical service about 9:07 p.m. Thursday, June 10.

The utility’s outage map indicates the bulk of those 8,349 customers are in neighborhoods in and around Southern Hills, Summer Grove, Airport, Hyde Park, Jenkins, Pinecroft, etc.

Impacted are customers from as far north as Blanchard, as far south as Keithville, bounded on the east by Wallace Lake Road and westward nearly to Woolworth Road.

Caddo 911 dispatch records give no indication of a traffic accident or any other incident that might have caused the outage.

SWEPCO’s outage map indicates that crews are assessing the situation and gives no estimated time of restoration of service.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to SWEPCO for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

