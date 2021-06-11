Yokem Connection
NY Times: Trump DOJ investigated House Dems, seized data

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats called for an investigation on Thursday after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under President Donald Trump seized the communications data of members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The news about the politicization of the Trump Administration Justice Department is harrowing,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement. “These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president.”

The Times reported Thursday that the DOJ subpoenaed Apple for data from at least two committee members, as well as aides and family members, in 2017 and 2018. The Times report anonymously cited committee officials and two other people briefed on the inquiry.

Among those whose records were seized was California Rep. Adam Schiff, then the top Democrat on the committee.

Schiff, now the panel’s chair, said in a statement Thursday night: “Though we were informed by the Department in May that this investigation is closed, I believe more answers are needed, which is why I believe the Inspector General should investigate this and other cases that suggest the weaponization of law enforcement by a corrupt president.”

The Times reported that the subpoenas came as the DOJ was trying to hunt down the sources of leaks that had led to news stories about contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

