Criminal justice reform advocates applaud Louisiana lawmakers on recent crime bills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana lawmakers have passed H.R.197, sponsored by Representative Randal Gaines. This creates the Equal Justice Task Force to study the effects of the non-unanimous jury verdict law in Louisiana.

Supporters of the bill think the task force will lead to future legislation, that will lead to new trials for those convicted by non-unanimous juries.

Back in 2018, Louisiana amended the law to make all jurors agree to the conviction.

According to The Advocate, House Bill 92 increases compensation for people wrongfully convicted of crimes from $25k annually with a cap of $250k, to $40k annually with a cap of $400k.

The bill would also extend the deadline to file for the compensation.

Candice Battiste with the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, is encouraged by these bills. She believes lawmakers are listening to grassroot organizations.

“Seeing that each legislative session more and more of these types of bills is passed is such a good sign,” said Battiste.

