Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit

Federal unemployment benefit could end
Federal unemployment benefit could end(anyone)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The $300 federal unemployment benefit could come to end in Louisiana.

Lawmakers have agreed to end the benefit and add $28 to state unemployment next year. Governor John Bel Edwards has to approve this for the benefit to end.

Right now, the maximum Louisiana state unemployment benefit is $247. A person that is eligible for both benefits is receiving $2,188 a month. If the federal unemployment is taken away, that will go down to a maximum benefit of $988 a month.

“I’m still waiting for the report from economist Dr. Richardson to indicate the degree to which Louisiana benefits from continued use of these enhanced benefits,” Gov. Edwards says.

Several Louisiana businesses say they are struggling to find workers.

Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio in Shreveport has had a difficult time finding staff. Owner James Westin-Mcelwee says they usually have 16 people on staff, but are down to eight.

“We don’t have a source for employees right now,” says Westin-Mcelwee.

Westin-Mcelwee says he hopes the ending of federal benefits will cause more people to go back to work.

The Louisiana Budget Project disagrees with lawmakers decision to end the federal unemployment benefit. They believe they state has not recovered from the pandemic and it will be detrimental.

“For a lot of people who can’t find the kind of job they are lookin for, this is a lifeline,” Executive Director Jan Moller says. “This money is not coming from state taxpayers it’s coming from the federal government.”

The federal unemployment benefit will not end unless Gov. Edwards agrees.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garland Morgan Jr., 55
Shreveport contractor arrested after allegedly scamming woman out of $30k+
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Hwy. 2
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
Spikes were set out at the Monkhouse Drive exit. After hitting the spikes, the van traveled for...
Chase leads authorities from east Texas to Shreveport
“Gage, if you can hear this baby. No matter where you are (or) what’s going on, we love you and...
Missing man’s mother offers reward “to the person that puts my eyes on him”

Latest News

Breaking news
Power outages impacting 8,000+ SWEPCO customers in Caddo Parish
Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
“They’re attracted to lights maybe on porches or in areas close to the houses that have water....
How many ways can you kill a mosquito?
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File). FILE - This Nov. 7, 2012 file photo shows a medical marijuana...
Gov. Edwards says he’s ‘interested’ in signing bill to decriminalize possessing small amounts of marijuana