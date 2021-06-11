Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The $300 federal unemployment benefit could come to end in Louisiana.

Lawmakers have agreed to end the benefit and add $28 to state unemployment next year. Governor John Bel Edwards has to approve this for the benefit to end.

Right now, the maximum Louisiana state unemployment benefit is $247. A person that is eligible for both benefits is receiving $2,188 a month. If the federal unemployment is taken away, that will go down to a maximum benefit of $988 a month.

“I’m still waiting for the report from economist Dr. Richardson to indicate the degree to which Louisiana benefits from continued use of these enhanced benefits,” Gov. Edwards says.

Several Louisiana businesses say they are struggling to find workers.

Tejas Kitchen Bar Patio in Shreveport has had a difficult time finding staff. Owner James Westin-Mcelwee says they usually have 16 people on staff, but are down to eight.

“We don’t have a source for employees right now,” says Westin-Mcelwee.

Westin-Mcelwee says he hopes the ending of federal benefits will cause more people to go back to work.

The Louisiana Budget Project disagrees with lawmakers decision to end the federal unemployment benefit. They believe they state has not recovered from the pandemic and it will be detrimental.

“For a lot of people who can’t find the kind of job they are lookin for, this is a lifeline,” Executive Director Jan Moller says. “This money is not coming from state taxpayers it’s coming from the federal government.”

The federal unemployment benefit will not end unless Gov. Edwards agrees.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.