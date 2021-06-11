Jimmie Davis Bridge getting makeover thanks to HB-2

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A hot topic of discussion for years is finally coming to reality.

Thanks to House Bill 2, $100,000,000 will be used to build a new bridge next to the Jimmie Davis Bridge. The Jimmie Davis Bridge will then be repaired and turned into a pedestrian and bike crossway.

Bossier City’s incoming Chief Administrative Officer Shane Cheatham has agreed for years that something needs to be done about the bridge. He says it’s exciting to finally see it get an upgrade.

“Hopefully we will get more businesses, maybe hotels and restaurants in Bossier. And having that new bridge is going to be very vital to businesses wanting to come there,” Cheatham said.

More than 300 homes are being built in south Bossier right now and resident Mark Minton said this could bring a lot of newcomers across the area, not just to live but for entertainment.

“With the Brookshires Grocery Arena, there’s a lot of traveling that comes over Shreveport especially during performances,” he said.

The Department of Transportation and Development says they could break ground on the bridge within two years.

