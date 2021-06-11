Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Jimmie Davis Bridge getting makeover thanks to HB-2

Jimmie Davis Bridge (Source: KSLA)
Jimmie Davis Bridge (Source: KSLA)(Scott Pace (custom credit))
By Tayler Davis
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A hot topic of discussion for years is finally coming to reality.

Thanks to House Bill 2, $100,000,000 will be used to build a new bridge next to the Jimmie Davis Bridge. The Jimmie Davis Bridge will then be repaired and turned into a pedestrian and bike crossway.

Bossier City’s incoming Chief Administrative Officer Shane Cheatham has agreed for years that something needs to be done about the bridge. He says it’s exciting to finally see it get an upgrade.

“Hopefully we will get more businesses, maybe hotels and restaurants in Bossier. And having that new bridge is going to be very vital to businesses wanting to come there,” Cheatham said.

More than 300 homes are being built in south Bossier right now and resident Mark Minton said this could bring a lot of newcomers across the area, not just to live but for entertainment.

“With the Brookshires Grocery Arena, there’s a lot of traveling that comes over Shreveport especially during performances,” he said.

The Department of Transportation and Development says they could break ground on the bridge within two years.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from the scene on Albert Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting on Albert Avenue
Federal unemployment benefit could end
Louisiana could end federal unemployment benefit
Robert Bridges, 37
Benton man faces 50 charges for alleged sex crimes against juveniles
Bossier City police officers rush in to rescue a person on the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge on...
The Good Stuff: The Unlikely Hero

Latest News

Longleaf Trial in Natchitoches Parish, La.
Down Home Louisiana: Driving the Longleaf Trail through Kisatchie National Forest
The BUFF Event Center at Barksdale is one of the first places an Airmen visits when they arrive...
KSLA Salutes: BUFF Event Center at Barksdale
Red River Balloon Rally
Red River Balloon Rally kicks off on June 11
Dr. Chris Maggio (NSU)
Dr. Maggio retirement reception set for June 23