How many ways can you kill a mosquito?

(KSLA) — It’s heating up outside, and this is the weather some of us may not like. But it’s the type of weather in which mosquitoes thrive.

Tom Boswell, owner of Boswell’s Pest Control, said they are busy getting rid of mosquitoes from being a nuisance to the community this time of year.

The insects’ most common hangout is around us.

“They’re attracted to lights maybe on porches or in areas close to the houses that have water,” Boswell said. “And if you open the door, they come inside.”

To keep mosquitoes away, it helps to:

clean your gutters,

avoid loud perfumes,

treat pools, and,

eliminate standing water from around your home.

Bossier City public works supervisor Dale Keeler said they spray once a week in every neighborhood.

“What we do doesn’t kill every mosquito; it kills what goes through the mist. It doesn’t have a longlasting linger; it stays in the air for an hour or two, depending on the wind.”

The best thing to do is keep the bug spray handy and wear long sleeves if you’ll be outside for long periods.

